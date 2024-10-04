El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office preparing for upcoming election

EL PASO COUNTY — Ballots will be mailed out to voters in El Paso County next week, and the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office is getting ready to begin processing and counting those ballots for the general election.

The office began its logic and accuracy testing Thursday morning. The test does the following:



makes sure every vote for a candidate or issue in the election is properly counted

ensures the hardware used by the Clerk and Recorder's Office to count ballots is working properly

30,000 test ballots will be used to make sure El Paso County's equipment and staff is ready for the election in November.

"This is a very significant test prior to going into the general election," said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker. "If a Clerk and Recorder's Office does not pass the logic and accuracy accuracy test, we cannot move on to mailing the ballots. So, this is a very critical time where we have to make sure everything is working and operating in accordance and meets the statutes and the standards of the Secretary of State."

Schleiker says he thinks El Paso County could see one of the highest turnouts for a general election in recent history. He's estimating about a 90% turnout for the election.

Here, you can learn more about what is on the El Paso County ballot and where to cast your vote.

