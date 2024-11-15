El Paso County Clerk and Recorder releases preliminary numbers on voter turnout

EL PASO COUNTY — We won't know the exact number until the end of the month, but Thursday, we're getting a closer look at how many people in El Paso County voted in the general election.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder says more than 384,000 people turned in a ballot, which is about 77% of registered voters in the county.

We also know a little bit more about the people that turned in their ballots. Below is a breakdown of party affiliation of those who voted in the county:



71,000 Democratic voters

129,000 Republican voters

175,000 unaffiliated voters

