El Paso County Clerk and Recorder releases preliminary numbers on voter turnout

EL PASO COUNTY — We won't know the exact number until the end of the month, but Thursday, we're getting a closer look at how many people in El Paso County voted in the general election.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder says more than 384,000 people turned in a ballot, which is about 77% of registered voters in the county.
We also know a little bit more about the people that turned in their ballots. Below is a breakdown of party affiliation of those who voted in the county:
- 71,000 Democratic voters
- 129,000 Republican voters
- 175,000 unaffiliated voters
___
Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.