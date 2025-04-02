Early results show incumbent Colorado Springs city council members poised to retain seats

COLORADO SPRINGS — The two incumbents running for reelection for the Colorado Springs City Council appear poised to retain their seats.

Councilman Dave Donelson in District 1, which encompasses the northwest side of Colorado Springs and some neighborhoods near UCCS, and Councilwoman Nancy Henjum in District 5, which makes up central neighborhoods of the Springs, were both leading in their respective races Tuesday night.

The other seats were open for candidates. The only council member term-limited was Yolanda Avila in District 4, which encompasses Southeast Colorado Springs.

Kimberly Gold, president of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, was leading in early results Tuesday night with 39% of the vote. Sherrea Elliott-Sterling, who was financially backed by the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs and other developers, trailed with 30% of the vote. Chauncy Johnson, endorsed by Avila, received 25% of the vote in early results Tuesday night.

Jeannie Orozco-Lira, who appeared on the ballot but announced she was dropping out, received about 5% of the vote in early reporting.

In District 2, which includes northern neighborhoods like Briargate and Northgate, Frank Chrisinger withdrew from the race, although he still appeared on the ballot. Tom Bailey was the only other candidate on the ballot. With Chrisinger withdrawing, the city says any vote cast for him was not counted.

District 3 encompasses the southwest corner of the city as well as the heart of downtown and Old Colorado City. Former city councilwoman Brandy Williams was leading in early returns Tuesday night. She was followed by about 5% by Maryah Lauer. Greg Thornton, Rick Gillit, and Christopher Metzgar followed in the early results.

The District 6 race included three candidates: Roland Rainey, who was leading 42% of the votes cast in early results. District 11 School Board President Parth Melpakam followed with 36% and Aaron Schick was receiving 20% of the votes cast in early returns.

