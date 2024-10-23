Double check your ballots, Incorrect ballots were sent to voters in Trinidad

TRINIDAD — We are learning that ballots sent to voters in Trinidad were not correct. The Clerk and Recorder, Karie Apple, has sent out replacement ballots.

Apple says a voter called her office last Wednesday to ask why TABOR measure 2A was not on their ballot. After investigating, Apple says they learned the ballot meant for Trinidad voters was coded incorrectly.

She says instead of splitting the precinct to include Trinidad, the code excluded voters in the city. The error affected 1,095 ballots.

The only difference between the county and city ballots is that TABOR question 2A, which gives city voters the choice to fund improvements to the following:



parks

playgrounds

open spaces

Apple says her office immediately notified the Secretary of State, which instructed them to issue a replacement ballot to voters, which includes the TABOR question and information that lets voters know about the error.

She says they worked through the weekend, reorder new ballots and have sent majority of them. About 200 have yet to go out, and Apple says they were brought to the post office Tuesday.

Apple is concerned the error has caused confusion among voters sharing questions online, but she says instructions with the new ballot will clear up any questions.

However, she says voters can call her office if they need any more instruction.

In El Paso County, the Clerk and Recorder tells News5 workers in his office checked and double-checked the ballot to make sure no one made any errors.

WATCH: El Paso County hasn't reported any ballot issues this season

___





One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.