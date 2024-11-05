'Decision 2024' at Fountain Valley teaches younger voters about election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Every four years, students at Fountain Valley School get a chance to learn more about the current election cycle in the classroom. The elective called "Decision 2024" got students involved and learning about the United States' current political landscape.

“Why is voting important? We’re a democracy," said FVS Senior Bo Darrah. "If we don’t vote, then I don’t know what would happen.”

This November’s election is a first for Darrah.

“I thought I was a semi-educated person going into this class, and clearly there’s so much to learn," Darrah said.

Students say “Decision 2024" is not just helping voters and potential voters inside the classroom.

“This is going to be the first election that my parents and my older sister can participate in," said FVS Senior Braulio Valenzuela.

Braulio and his family became US citizens in 2021. Though he’s not old enough to cast a ballot Tuesday, Braulio says what he learned in this class was also valuable to his family.

“We’ve been wanting to participate as citizens and be a part of the voting system," Valenzuela said.

For FVS Senior Maddie Soteres, the class allowed her to follow in her family’s footsteps.

“My family is very active in politics," Soteres said. "My grandparents went and campaigned for Obama.”

For all three students, it’s about wanting to “know” before you go. The class taught students about all political topics with a particular slogan in mind.

“It’s our responsibility as a school to teach them how to think, not what to think," said Instructor and FVS History Teacher Simon Walker.

