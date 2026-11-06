Colorado’s Jeff Hurd wins reelection in 3rd Congressional District race

The Associated Press has called the race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, giving Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd a second term and maintaining his hold on a district.

Hurd’s victory over Democratic challenger Dwayne Romero gives him a second term representing Colorado’s geographically largest district, stretching from Moffat County in the northwestern corner of the state to Las Animas in the southeastern corner. The district is heavily rural and typically leans Republican, though Democrats maintain a strong presence in Pueblo and some of the district’s ski communities along the Interstate 70 corridor.

As of 9:40 a.m., Hurd led Romero with 49.29% of the vote compared to 47.44%, with 95% of the votes counted.

Hurd, 47, was elected in 2024 after former 3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert moved to run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. Boebert changed districts after narrowly defeating Democrat challenger Adam Frisch by 554 votes in 2022, the closest U.S. House race in the country that year.

According to his campaign website, Hurd’s priorities include border security, deregulation, small-business development, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, the fiscal security of working families, water, agricultural security, and energy development.

Hurd was raised in Grand Junction, graduating from Grand Junction High School before getting a degree in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame. From there, he obtained a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver and a Master of Laws degree from Columbia University in New York City.

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