Colorado primary ballots arrive in mailboxes this week

COLORADO (KOAA) — Keep an eye out for your ballot in the mail, as ballots for Colorado's 2026 primary election have been mailed out to registered voters this week.

Among the key races, voters will decide who they would like to nominate to become candidates for the state's next governor, secretary of state, and attorney general in November.

Here in Colorado, unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot in either the Democratic, Republican, or Unity Party primary. But if you return a ballot for more than one party, the ballots will be rejected, and the votes will not be counted.

The last day to mail in your ballot so it reaches your local county clerk's office is June 22nd.

Election day is on Tuesday, June 30th, and ballot drop boxes will be open until 7 p.m.

In El Paso County, there are a total of 44 drop boxes, and in Pueblo County, there are 15 drop boxes. You can find a location near you below.

For more information about the election, click here.

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