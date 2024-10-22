Candidates concerned over safety of campaign volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some candidates in Colorado Springs say they are worried about the safety of their campaign volunteers.

"I've never had anything like this," said Gordon Bertoglio, who's been volunteering for Republican House Candidate Elizabeth Riggs.

Bertoglio says a man attacked him after putting up a campaign sign near Airport Road and Murray Blvd. last Monday.

"It happened so fast," Bertoglio said. "He just shoved a sign into my chest, knocked me back... knocked me out."

Republican House Candidate Elizabeth Riggs says she has 25 campaign volunteers who install signs.

"My heart just sunk," Riggs said.

She says the safety of her campaign volunteers is a top priority.

"My volunteers are not allowed to go out by themselves anymore to hang up signs or door knock. I require all of them to walk in groups together," Riggs said.

News5 reached out to Riggs' opponent, Representative Regina English, and checked if her campaign is dealing with any safety issues.

In a statement, Rep. English states, “I was deeply disheartened to learn about the assault reported by one of Elizabeth Riggs’ canvassing volunteers. While my campaign team and volunteers have not specifically dealt with any safety issues, it’s important that everyone on the campaign trail feels safe at all times."

She also says it's important that everyone on the campaign trail always feels safe.

Though her campaign has not dealt with any safety issues, she says her campaign signs have been stolen and damaged.

"Let's just be peaceful. Let's get along," Riggs said. "We don't need to harm or injure somebody to get our point across for our candidates."

The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers are investigating the incident. As of Monday, it says there are no updates to the case.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.