Candidates concerned over campaign signs being stolen and damaged

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Some candidates reached out to News5 with concerns over their campaign signs being stolen and damaged.

"I lost probably 60 signs," said Rebecca Keltie, who's running for HD 16.

Keltie says her campaign signs are stolen or damaged too often.

"Either missing, we just put it out there or they are picking them up and laying them down. They are just mutilating," Keltie said.

Some candidates say this issue is not about blaming other sides, but more about safety during this year's election.

"It's more important that my volunteers and helpers are safe. There are no situations where they have to protect themselves or get hurt," Keltie said.

Running for the State Senate seat, Stan VanderWerf says more than 50 campaign signs were stolen both on private and public property.

"Nobody should be taking a sign inappropriately from any Democrat or Republican," VanderWerf said.

He says every candidate should feel safe to make their voices heard.

"This is not proper campaign etiquette. It just needs to stop," Keltie said.

