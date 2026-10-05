Ballots mailed to El Paso County voters for 2026 General Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Voters in El Paso County should have ballots in their mailboxes by next week Monday, election officials say.

The clerk and recorder mailed about 494,500 ballots this week Monday to active registered voters in the county for the Nov. 3 General Election.

“Monday morning marks an exciting moment as ballots will be on their way to eligible voters across El Paso County,” El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker said in a statement. “Whether this is your first election or your fiftieth, your voice belongs in the conversation about our community’s future. Our team is honored to help every eligible voter take part.”

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The ballot has 14 statewide measure as well as local issues. Voters are encouraged to use the Colorado General Assembly Ballot Information Booklet and the El Paso County TABOR Notice that were mailed this month. Voters can return their ballot by mail, at a drop boxes or in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

Voters are encouraged to return their ballots early. Adequate postage on envelopes is needed for those returning ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. The clerk's office recommends to not return ballots by mail after Oct. 26.

All ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

A list of the 44, 24-hour drop box locations and Voter Service and Polling Centers can be found online.

If you don't receive a ballot by Monday, Oct. 12, you can contact the Elections Department at 791-575-VOTE (8683). The status of mail ballots can be tracked through BallotTrax.

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