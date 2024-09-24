Ballots heading out for out-of-state military and overseas voters

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Election day is six weeks from Tuesday and election officials are sending out ballots to out-of-state military and overseas voters.

This is part of a law that gives these voters special accommodations to make it easier for their votes to count.

El Paso County Clerk & Recorder Steve Schleiker says his office sent out a little more than 6,000 such ballots. Those voters have an eight day extension to return their ballot, but it must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

