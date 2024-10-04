Amendment 79: Coloradans to decide on enshrining abortion in the constitution

COLORADO — Coloradans have 14 statewide ballot initiatives to decide on this November. One question, “Amendment 79” is asking about abortion in the state.

There are essentially two parts to Amendment 79. The first part enshrines the right to an abortion in the state's constitution.

The second part of this question lifts a ban on funding for abortion through Medicaid and health insurance plans offered to state and local government employees.

"I know what the stroke of a pen can do to abortion rights, and that's very important to us," Christina Taylor a supporter of the ballot measure said.

Taylor had an abortion after learning her unborn baby didn’t have kidneys and would not survive.

"That's very important to me to be able to put it in the constitution so that future legislators can't change it,” Taylor said.

State lawmakers codified the right to an abortion in state law in 2023, this measure moves it into the constitution, meaning it would require a vote of the people to change.

The measure would also allow state health insurance plans and Medicaid to cover the cost of an abortion, which has currently been banned in the state for more than 40 years.

“We've all had the experience of our insurance not covering something that we need. It's a terrible feeling, and so the ballot measure would allow those public employees to use their insurance to access care, " Jack Teter, Regional Director of Government Affairs for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said.

Opponents see the ballot measure differently.

“Abortion is not a settled issue, by putting it into the state constitution completely unrestricted, everything, it makes it a settled issue,” Scott Shamblin, campaign manager for the “NO on Amendment 79” campaign said.

Rachael Flick had an abortion at 18 but has said she regrets it. She believes abortion should be accessible if the health of the mother is at risk. She does not support Amendment 79.

"I think the thing we run into is connecting the right to an abortion with the right to public funding for abortion,” Flick said, “that's something that may people don't feel like, and I would agree with them that I should be required to pay for something that I morally and ethically disagree with."

Since this is a constitutional amendment, it would require a 55 percent voter approval to pass.

