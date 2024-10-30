'A preventive measure,' USPS closes and removes trash cans at certain Colorado Springs post offices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Walking into any Colorado Springs post office, you may notice something is different.

“I go into the post office frequently and I don’t pay much attention to the trash cans," said resident Marilyn Muth.

Those using the post office at East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Nevada Avenue noticed there were no trash cans inside at all. In fact, the closest one that’s publicly available is on the street corner.

“I noticed there were no trash cans when I went to pick up my mail," said resident Alfreda Jones. “Either we trust the people that are taking care of our ballots or we don’t."

A USPS Spokesperson shared this statement:

“This is a temporary preventive measure in a few local Post Offices to prevent rifling of customer-discarded election materials.” USPS Spokesperson

Both the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed there have been no documented cases of potential rifling or mail ballot interference.

But, for people getting their mail, there has to be a reason for the move.

“With how contentious everything has gotten between the parties, you see a lot of unreasonable behavior, so maybe this is just another one," said resident Kelly Sill.

___





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.