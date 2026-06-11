Pikes Peak Summit opens new exhibition ahead of 'America 250 Colorado 150'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is celebrating a very special exhibition Thursday, commemorating 220 years since U.S. Army Lt. Zebulon Montgomery Pike turned back short of the summit of Pikes Peak, named after the lieutenant himself.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM), in collaboration with America's Mountain and the National Archives, has arranged for Lt. Pike's original field notebook to travel here from Washington, D.C.

This artifact traveled with him 220 years ago and will finally make it to the summit.

His notebook will be displayed with a sword owned by Lt. Pike, on loan from History Colorado, and his 1810 commission as a Lt. Col. signed by President James Madison.

“Zebulon Pike’s expedition played an important role in understanding the vast land acquisition created by the 1803 Louisiana Purchase."



“More than two centuries after Pike’s attempted ascent, this exhibition allows visitors to experience a remarkable piece of that history. In a symbolic way, his notebook is finally reaching the summit.” Matt Mayberry, director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

The exhibition is part of the City of Colorado Springs' participation in the America 250 Colorado 150 celebration - highlighting people, places, and events important to Colorado and the nation.

The project is funded through LART.

The Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center will exhibit from Friday, June 12, through August 10.

During this time, the Pikes Peak Highway uphill gates are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, and visitors can enter the highway until 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak website.

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