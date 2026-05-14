McAuliffe Elementary students' artwork heading to National Mall for America's 250th anniversary celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Students at a Colorado Springs elementary school are getting a national showcase for their artwork. Their paintings are heading to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to help celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

The nonprofit Portraits of Hope teamed up with the city of Colorado Springs for the nationwide project. They chose McAuliffe Elementary because more than half of the students have family members serving in the military.

The young artists painted pre-designed pieces, which will join thousands of others from across the country.

District 11 says they are proud that the students get to represent Colorado Springs and what the city means to the rest of the nation.

Jessica Wise, D-11 Executive Director of Engagement, said:

"Because of the opportunity here, because of our growth, because of all of our military installations, there is so much that Colorado Springs loves to represent when it comes to the greater United States of America, and we're just so proud to be a small part of a bigger effort to bring all of our students across the nation together."

District 11 officials say this is not just an exciting opportunity; it is a chance for these students to be part of something bigger.

Wise said:

"They understand what it means to be proud patriots of America... and to then have artwork that goes all the way to their nation's capital that they can say 'Hey, I was part of that'... my voice is heard through my artwork in Colorado Springs. What an amazing opportunity for them."

The project was also a great civics lesson on America's history for the students. America's 250th anniversary also happens to coincide with Colorado's 150th anniversary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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