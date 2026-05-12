Colorado deputy honored with first-of-its-kind reward, highlighting exemplary law enforcement actions

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — A Chaffee County Deputy is being honored by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado for his life-saving efforts during his time with the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Donnie Smith was awarded the "Hometown Hero Award," an inagural award sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice to honor the efforts of law enforcement in their communities as a part of the America 250 push.

Deputy Smith was honored in Denver and presented the award by United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly and Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich.

“Today we get to honor one of our absolute best,” said United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly. “The District of Colorado is proud to honor Deputy Smith for his exceptional work and service to his fellow Coloradans. He is an extraordinary example of what a law enforcement officer can be, and I am grateful for his continued service.”

Deputy Smith, who has been involved in law enforcement since 2021, was awarded for the multiple rescues and a standoff with a suspect shooting at him, to increase the entire emergency preparedness of the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office staff.

In November 2022, Deputy Smith was involved in the rescue of a woman who took a nearly 500 ft fall down an ice field while climbing Mount Yale.

Deputy Smith was flown in by helicopter and stayed with the woman overnight, tending her wounds and ensuring frostbite did not set in until she could be airlifted the next day.

Another rescue took place in October 2024, immediately following a full day of patrol, when the search and rescue call came in for a man hiking on La Plata Peak who had fallen and sustained severe injuries.

Deputy Smith was first in line for the rescue efforts. Again, Smith was airlifted to the scene late in the evening, staying with the man, and tending his injuries throughout the night until they could get airlifted the next day. His actions saved that man's life.

"When I think of the word hero, I immediately picture Deputy Smith,” said Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich in a news release. “Whenever a job is too difficult for the rest of us, Deputy Smith steps in to accomplish the mission. Donnie is a hero for the heroes.

Among his other actions highlighted were continuing to deploy tear gas during a standoff when a suspect was shooting at him, and taking on the effort to train more sheriff's office staff in tactical medical training, including on how to treat bullet wounds in the field.

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