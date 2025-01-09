Wind driven fires near L.A. comparable to potential risk in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wildfire risk is low in Southern Colorado right now because of recent snow, while Southern California is facing devastating wildfire because of dry and windy conditions.

Despite the contrast there is a reason to do a comparison of how there are potential similarities of wildfire risk.

“With drought, persistent drought, with winds, with just the building of the communities and the growth of communities, we're going to see these fires,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, Steve Wilch.”

Wilch has heightened interest in the wildfires, evacuation, a advisories across Los Angeles County.

He is from the area, he has family members there, and he worked as a firefighter in the area before moving to Colorado Springs.

“I have been on those strike teams to fight those fires across the San Gabriel foothills, the mountains that are burning right now.”

Wilch sees the extreme wind in the L.A. area as the reason for a county wide emergency advisory.

It includes areas that fit the description “concrete jungle”.

Strong winds can blow waves of hot embers into urban areas built near wildland areas.

It similar in Colorado Springs where the city is located very near the mountains and wildland.

Colorado also experiences wind events that could carry embers from a wildfire into the city.

If one structure catches fire, wind can push it to more.

“High density residential population, and we see the fires move through the structures just like it moves through the vegetation,” said Wilch.

Things like drought and wind are out of the control of homeowners.

They can alter fire fuels with mitigation to lower risk

“If they're concerned about their wildfire risk, we're more than willing to go out to their property and give them advice and education based on what they have on their actual property. So, it's site specific,” said Andi Gregory with Colorado Springs Fire Department Mitigation Team.

The best time to mitigate is when fire risk is low.





