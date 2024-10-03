Where you can ride⎯e-bike rules proposed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs parks leaders have just introduced a draft of new rules for using e-bikes on local trails and open spaces.

It is the result of eight months of research and planning.

“We determined that we had high support, a 60% support for alternative 1, which eventually turned into our e-bike policy. And that policy was to allow class 1 e-bikes on our open space systems, and class 1 and 2 e-bikes on our urban and regional trail systems,” said Lonna Thelen with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Class 1 and 2 e-bikes give an assist up to 20 miles per hour.

The 28 mile per hour assist from class 3 bikes will not be allowed on trails.

“Currently, they are allowed to be ridden on all of our roadways in the city,” said Thelen.

The new e-bike rules are a proposal and still have to be approved by the Trails and Open Space Working Committee, the Colorado Springs Parks Board and then Colorado Springs City Council.





