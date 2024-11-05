Voter numbers climbing quickly in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — The day before election day voter turnout in El Paso County is one of the higher numbers in the state.

It is right at 50% and there is an estimate it could reach 90% by the close of polls election day.

“I think there’s a lot of interest,” said voter, Nakiera Johnson.

Monitoring the live stream cameras offering a view of the ballot drop-box at the citizen service center off Garden of the Gods Road there was a steady stream of voters dropping off ballots with anywhere from three to ten vehicles a minute.

Drop-off locations busy now, will be even busier on election day.

Those who have already filled out their ballots offer a warning.

“It's quite large,” said voter Spencer Rutter.

Beyond candidates here are a lot of ballot issues to consider.

“You're definitely going to need to take some time,” said Johnson, “I definitely took a couple of days. Me and my family sat together and we went through the blue book and kind of just went down all of them.”

Thinking you can get home at six, fill out your ballot, and then drive to the drop-off may not be the best plan.

“I would rethink it,” said Rutter, “I might give it a little bit more time than that, if you can.”

If you end up in line at the last minute, the general rule is election judges should take your ballot if you are in line before seven in the evening when polls close.





Former Secretary of State reacts to voting system password leak, safeguards in place A former state election official said the release of voting system passwords on the Secretary of State's website is a significant error but does not automatically compromise county voting equipment. Reaction following partial election passwords being public for months