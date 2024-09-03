UCCS Dorm shooting suspect back in court Tuesday - See what happens next

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Today the man accused of shooting and killing two people in their UCCS dorm is back in court. The big thing about today’s hearing is that we will see more evidence in the case presented by prosecutors. Then, the judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward to trial.

Today’s time in court comes after a two-part competency evaluation. The judge ruled there that the accused shooter is competent to stand trial. Nicholas Jordan is accused of killing two people in his UCCS dorm in February.

Arrest papers say the suspect allegedly threatened to kill one of the victims in a previous argument over taking out the trash.

We talked with one of the victim’s friends who says he hopes justice will be served. "I’m sure that will be served on behalf of Sam and Celie Montgomery’s families but you know at the end of the day he took two lives away from the Colorado Springs community families.

The suspect is back in court today for his preliminary hearing. That’s at 1:30 pm here at the El Paso County Courthouse. We have a crew attending and will bring you the very latest.





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes