Trail advocate changing paths: Susan Davies retiring from Trails and Open Space Coalition

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the most dedicated advocates for public lands in the Pikes Peak region is stepping aside after 15 years of leadership.

Susan Davies is retiring from her position as Executive Director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

“We often will tell people, we like to be your eyes, ears and voice when it comes to parks, trails and open space,” said Davies.

The Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) is one of few non-profits of its type in the country.

“I would argue we have one of the best missions in the city, because why do people move here? Why do people stay here? Why do people visit here? It's what's out there. And so, we get to be the cheerleaders for what's out there.

The TOSC staff is less than five.

It is a small group that rallies its large number of members.

TOSC leaders identify issues and lobby those in charge of decisions impacting Colorado's outdoors.

TOSC is often a collaborator with other groups advocating on projects and issues related to Colorado public land.

“I'm still so darn proud that the last TOPS extension won by 78%,” said Davies, “It wasn't just our yard signs, it wasn't just our, you know, letters to the editor and information to our members, but, we were a piece of the success.”

Davies and TOSC were also part of promoting the outdoors as one of the few healthy options during the pandemic.

She said, “What I found with my staff is how imaginative, creative they were, you know, out of COVID, we came up with Get Out Spread Out, which encouraged people to continue to be out on our trails and in our parks."

Now, after 15 years leading TOSC, Davies is retiring.

“I love what I do. I tell my friends I wish I didn't like it so much. It'd be much easier to step away, but it is time."

She believes fresh perspective is good.

She will also continue advocating for public lands and the environment.

“I do plan to pick my favorite projects and make a difference where I can."

A trail advocate moving from one path to another.





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday