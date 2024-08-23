The possibility of parole for a Colorado Springs woman who hid over 20 children in her basement

COLORADO SPRINGS — A parole hearing was held Thursday morning for a woman who hid 26 children behind a false wall in the basement of her home. Carla Faith used the home as a child care center.

News5 first brought you this story in 2019.

Woman accused of running illegal day care has lengthy history

Faith is currently in the middle of serving a six year sentence, but now she has the possibility of parole.

Wanting to know more about Faith's fate, News5 called the La Vista Correctional Facility. They said Faith’s Thursday morning hearing will decide whether or not she is granted parole.

The correctional facility and the Department of Corrections (DOC) said they won't release the results of the hearing on Thursday. They said the results could take 48 hours.

Let's go back a few years when Faith ran Play Mountain Place out of a home in Downtown Colorado Springs. It was where many parents dropped off their kids for daycare. But Faith's day care license only authorized her to care of up to six children.

In November 2019, the Colorado Springs Police Department and child welfare inspectors searched the facility after multiple complaints. That's when police found the false wall hiding in the basement.

Inside the basement, they found 25 children being supervised by two adults. One of the children was picked up when the police arrived. Police said many of the children had soiled or wet diapers, and were also sweaty and thirsty. According to the inspection report, “the 26 toddlers appeared not to have had a diaper change, a nap or a sufficient meal.”

A month later, parents of 19 of the children filed a lawsuit against Faith for failing to uphold a duty to protect the children and provide them with reasonable care.

Parents sue daycare owner under investigation for child neglect

Faith was convicted of attempting to influence a public servant in 2021. La Vista Correctional Facility said if Faith is granted parole, a date will be set for her release.

If you are a family impacted by this case, your child attended Play Mountain Place and you would like to share how this impacted you, please fill out the contact form below.





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons