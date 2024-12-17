Stuff stockings, donate socks: Donate wisely during the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something as basic as donating socks can make a big difference when it comes to helping people experiencing homelessness.

During the holiday season many want to do more to help the homeless.

Local aid providers in Colorado Springs praise anyone who wants to show compassion.

“For most of us, we want to be charitable during the holiday season,” said Springs Rescue Mission, Executive Director, Travis Williams.

Giving is good.

Williams said, giving wisely is better.

“Charity can go that much further and actually help somebody, not just with the immediate needs, but to help them find a long-term path towards success.”

An example is donating things like hygiene products and socks.

“Sometimes it is the most boring of items that actually provide the greatest amount of benefit for individuals. For example, socks,” said Williams

Most aid groups are happy to offer ideas on items that can help most.





