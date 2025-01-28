Space Command: Top priority for Representative Jeff Crank

COLORADO SPRINGS — The politics of Space Command and whether it will stay in Colorado Springs continue.

"Well, it certainly keeps us up at night. There's no doubt about it," said Colorado 5th District Representative, Jeff Crank.

When he says "us” Crank is referring to all of Colorado's representatives and senators working in Washington D.C.

There are multiple members of the Alabama congressional delegation telling reporters President Trump will soon fulfill his promise to move Space Command to their state.

Crank is actively working with the rest of Colorado’s delegation to keep space command in Colorado.

“[We] have all met to talk about and coordinate what we need to do. To do this, we've reached out to the Trump administration. We're making our case as best we can," said Crank.

They are focusing on two compelling arguments.

The first is about military strength and strategy.

“This is a fully operational command at a time when China has threatened that in the next couple of years, they may attack Taiwan. Do we want to be moving Space Command? I would say no. And I think most of our national security experts would say no.”

Then there is taxpayer money.

There is an estimated more than $2 billion dollar cost to move space command.

President Trump is promising to cut government waste and he wants to increase defense budgets.

Cranks said, “We're at 2.6% of GDP right now that America spends on defense, it really needs to be about 5%. President Trump is going to ask for more money for defense. Well, that's great, but then we can't be wasting the resources we already have allocated under defense."

Crank believes moving Space Command is not a given.

“The fight will continue.”





