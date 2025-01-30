Shady business: Tracking the tree canopy in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — Tree tracking is happening in Manitou Springs.

“By showing the amount of the city covered in tree canopy, we can also identify the gaps and figure out where do we need to plant in order to increase that canopy coverage in certain parts of Manitou Springs,” said Manitou Springs Parks and Recreation Director, Gillian Rossi.

The data is formulated with pictures from drones analyzed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Rossi said, “Our GIS analyst took those pictures and used AI software to figure out what's a tree, what's a house with a green roof, what's a bush, and to separate all of those out.”

Trees bring beauty to a community, they filter air, and they can prevent what's called heat islands caused by buildings and pavement.

“Canopy cover can actually reduce the temperature, the surface temperature of pavement, by 36% in some areas, just reducing how hot it is in those areas in the summer, which increases health benefits for the residents in those areas.”

There are parts of Manitou Springs that could use more trees.

For example, commercial areas with just over 10% coverage.

The counter is the city parks.

“Right now, the city's parks are hovering over 40% canopy coverage,” said Rossi.

The information is also combined with tree tracking done on the ground.

It compiles data points on tree health, age, and variety.

“Help us develop a strategic planting plan.”

Most of the data currently gathered covers the municipal areas of the city.

There are future studies in the works that will also include residential areas in Manitou Springs.





