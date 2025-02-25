Santa Fe Trail crossings coming for access to new development near Monument

EL PASO COUNTY — There is a give-and-take happening in El Paso County to maintain the Santa Fe Trail while providing access to new development.

“We have to reasonably accommodate public access. We can't land lock anyone out of accessing the property,” said El Paso County Parks, Park Planning Division Manager, Jason Meyer.

Development planned for land between the Santa Fe Trail and I-25 is moving forward.

The property is north of Baptist Road and south of the town of Monument and the Old

Denver Road ruhs parallel on the west side of the Santa Fe Trail.

Accessing the property requires figuring out ways to cross the popular Santa Fe Trail.

“I'd love to see the trail stay and not have a whole bunch of crosswalks,” said Jessica Pickett who walks, runs and cycles on the trail often.

“We had to figure out how to cross the New Santa Fe Trail to provide access to that development, it had to be safe and achievable,” said Meyer, “We looked at several trail crossing alternatives with the town and the developer.”

El Paso County Parks planners have been part of the process.

The preferred option is moving close to two miles of the Old Denver Road from the west to the east side of the Santa Fe Trail

“So, instead of having multiple access points from Old Denver Road to the development, now we are down to just two.”

There is also a land swap with the developer.

Several acres of a low-lying creek bed along the trail go to the county.

Users would prefer the trail go unaltered.

Minimal traffic crossing points is the next best option.

“I guess whatever they can do to preserve it, you know, and keep it, I think would be ideal,” said Pickett.

The proposal has been presented to El Paso County Commissioners.

A vote comes later in the year to either approve or reject the plan.





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment