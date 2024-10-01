Rules of the road for 2C repaving dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS — When you hear the term 2C it is associated with road improvements in Colorado Springs.

The ballot language also tells voters where the 2C money can be spent.

The ballot question was first introduced back in 2015.

John Suthers who was Mayor in 2015, promised voters the dollars would be earmarked for specific repair requirements.

At the time he said, “The language of the ballot issue itself says that the money will go only for road repairs and improvements. That's a legal requirement.”

The specifics include:

· A documented yearly list of priority roads.

· Work is repaving existing roads, not building new ones.

· Along with putting down a fresh layer of asphalt, failing sidewalks and gutters get replaced.

“If you have bad curb and gutter, that water just goes underneath the pavement and then degrades it a lot faster. So we make sure we repave and then we also address the curb and gutter and any concrete deficiencies before that,” said Colorado Springs Deputy Chief of Staff over Infrastructure and Development, Travis Easton.

Work started with the busiest streets and is now moving into some neighborhoods.

“We wanted to hit those roads where people are using to go to school, to go to work, hospitals, all that stuff,” said Easton.

It is a long-term process.

So far, just under 25% of roads have been repaved.





