Responding to neighbors: Gates go in at Panorama Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are now gates at the entrance to Panorama Park in Colorado Springs.

It is a safety measure driven by locals watching out for their neighborhood park.

Just over two years ago, a multi-million-dollar renovation to the park was completed.

“It had some tremendous input from the neighborhoods and neighborhood groups, and they've done an outstanding job of just keeping the neighborhood watch going at panorama. We've had a lot of feedback,” said Eric Becker with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Now they watch the park for problems.

“They're on their email, their phones, really looking out after the park to make sure they're protected,” said Becker.

Neighbors noticed a difference between people hanging out at the park for fun during the day and questionable activity after park hours end.

“That's what precipitated the gates.”

Gates have proven a successful solution to preventing illegal activity at more than a dozen other parks Colorado Springs parks.

At memorial park gates were installed in 2023 as one tool of a safey plan that also included improved lighting and security cameras.

Police data shows a 21-percent drop in criminal offenses compared to the previous year.

“It's been very effective at reducing the numbers of after out call outs by CSPD, negative

because of neighbors watching out for the park,” said Becker.

Gates are expected to also help at Panorama Park.





