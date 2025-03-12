Ram Jam: Bighorns frequenting Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — “I wish my camera worked better,” said a visitor to Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

It is what is unofficially called Ram Jam season.

This time of year, your chances of seeing bighorn sheep are higher and when they are in the park it can lead to traffic jams.

"This is their park as much as ours," said Park Ranger, David Absher.

It is a shared experience that can lead to necessary intervention by rangers.

Getting too close to wildlife is dangerous.

“Stewardship is a huge part of our message. It's safety and responsibility,

that includes staying on trails with pets on leash. Keep your distance as much as possible from wildlife," said Absher.

And, when one day’s visitors make the bighorns nervous visitors another day may miss out on a similar experience.

"We definitely want them to come back, because I want as many people to see these beautiful, majestic animals as possible so they can help be inspired,” said Absher, “You never know, maybe we'll find the next generation of park rangers, just from a moment like that."





