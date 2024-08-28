Poop ended up where? Pueblo couple opens a package to find what they call a disturbing discovery

PUEBLO — A surprise in the mail. A couple in Pueblo reached out to News5 after they said something disturbing was delivered to their door.

Have you ever ordered a package, but when you opened it, what's inside is not what you were expecting?

John Rossiter and his wife Sanathanee are still in disbelief at what was delivered to their home.

“I was just shocked,” Rossiter said.

“Disgusting. I mean, I couldn't believe it. I was like, terrible. I was just like, Oh my god. I can't believe this is happening,” Rossiter and Sanathanee said.

Rossiter said, August 15 he received a package that looked to be from Amazon.

“Well, I didn't know what it was, because it was kind of dark. I had just gotten home from work. It was late at night, and I cut the package open and looked in there, and I couldn't tell what it was, and I reached in, and then I smelled it, and it was on my hand,” Rossiter said.

He quickly realized it was not what he had ordered.

“There was poop in there, so I was just like, oh my god, what is going on?” Rossiter said.

Rossiter had ordered guitar tuners.

“I received the questionable package here on the 15. And on the 14, I actually received what I had ordered, which was a set of guitar tuners. And, you know, had gotten that the day before. So that's why, when I saw the package, I was like, What is this? Because I just got my package the day before,” Rossiter said.

Confused and disgusted, Rossiter reached out to Amazon.

“After I gave him the tracking number, he looked it up, and he said it was the same tracking number as the package that I received the day before, the guitar tuners,” Rossiter said.

News5

Rossiter said he frequently ordered items from Amazon and before this he never has had any issues.

“We haven't had any arguments with anybody or anything and we see the drivers occasionally, and just say, thanks, and that's about it. I never had any, like, you know, major issues with any of the drivers, so I have no idea,” Rossiter said.

Leaving him wondering who is responsible?

“Well, I just hope they figure out who it is that did it. And I'd like to know why. But, you know, in the absence of that, I wish, I hope, they just find out who did it and make sure they don't do it to somebody else.”

He reached out to Amazon customer service.

A spokesperson for Amazon provided News5 with this statement.

“We've reached out to the customer to apologize for this experience and get additional details to help with our investigation. Based off information shared by the customer and learnings from our preliminary review, we do not believe this package was dropped-off by someone delivering on Amazon's behalf. However, we're continuing to investigate this matter, and will share our findings with the customer when we know more." Amazon Spokesperson

___





