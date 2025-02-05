Overhaul in the works for Tejon Corridor in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — An overhaul of the Tejon Street corridor is in the works for downtown Colorado Springs.

It is a multi-million project that will happen in phases.

Tejon is considered the hub of downtown.

Just outside the corridor a lot of new apartments have added thousands of people to downtown and they expand downtown activity.

There is also multiple new hotels.

The revitalization plan adds things like lighting for safety and new landscaping for beautification.

It also takes out the center lane on Tejon Street which means delivery trucks would have to move to side streets.

Downtown regular, Blake Adamson is not sure the delivery trucks are a problem.

He said, “It doesn't bother me too much. There's not really a whole lot of parking for them to stop. It's one thing with, you know, the upcoming changes, it worries me where they're going to be able to stop to do their deliveries. So, it's going to be interesting.”

The changes makes way for wider sidewalks and more space for things like outdoor dining.

“That would be cool. I'd love to be able to eat outside more, especially as the weather starts getting nicer,” said downtown patron, Danielle Riggio.

Parking is always a question in the downtown area and this plan says it will keep a similar number of diagonal spaces.

It includes the word similar because changes could include short-term parking for food delivery and ride-share services like Uber and Lyft.

The plan is still be finalized.

When complete the work could start later in 2025.





