Overflow parking expected⎯Pad your plan for Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parking is filling up fast at the Colorado Springs Airport for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The suggestion from Wednesday evening to Thanksgiving morning is to give yourself some pad time.

The airport has been steadily adding more flights and the increasing number of travelers becomes obvious on Thanksgiving.

Over the past two years the parking lots at the airport have completely filled

With more than 35-thousand travelers expected this holiday the airport has a plan in place for parking.

“We have an overflow parking lot. We have an overflow to the overflow parking lot this year, said Colorado Springs Airport, Director of Aviation, Greg Phillips, “We have lighting in those lots, and will be signage to help people find their way.”

If you find the regular parking locations full, it takes about five minutes to circle around to the overflow lot which is just west of short term parking.





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs