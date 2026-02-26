New Pueblo D70 school board member sworn in amid board clash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County School District 70's newest board member was sworn into office Wednesday, according to the district's social media.

A video posted to the district's YouTube channel shows the Board President, Ann Bennett, administering the oath of office to Susie Carnes, whom Bennet personally appointed to the seat Anne Ochs resigned from in December amid calls over a conflict of interest.

News5 has reached out to the District for comment on the recent swearing in, the district referred News5 to Bennett for comment, who did not respond.

Carnes appointment came after a meeting on Feb. 10, where board members could not agree on a replacement for Ochs. Bennett and A.J. Wilson both voted to appoint Carnes to the seat, Mark Emery and Michelle Erickson voted no.

During a Feb. 10 meeting, Wilson had a medical emergency, and Bennett then left the meeting during a 10-minute recess she called. The meeting was never officially adjourned.

The Feb. 10 meeting was right up against the deadline for the board to appoint a replacement by Feb. 14. With Bennet leaving the meeting, there was no longer a quorum and state law says if the board does not appoint a replacement within the 60-day timeframe, the board president has the ability to select the appointment.

Carnes was expected to be sworn in during a Feb. 24 meeting, Bennett announced at the meeting that Carnes was unable to attend due to a stomach bug. The meeting was abruptly ended after board members could not agree on an agenda. Erickson and Emery voted to amend the agenda and then voted against Bennett's motion to move forward with the agenda as amended.

Erickson wanted to read a statement, Bennett said "the statement is not part of the agenda so we're not doing that right now".

The full Feb. 24th meeting is below.

Pueblo School District 70 sent News5 the following statement:

Pueblo County School District 70 is deeply committed to our students, families, and the educators and staff we represent and serve. We confirm that recent Board of Education meetings have ended without a formal vote to approve prior meeting minutes or an official adjournment. We understand that disruptions in governance can be concerning for our community. Our district remains focused on maintaining continuity of operations, supporting our students and schools, and ensuring that every decision is made in the best interest of our students and staff and with the transparency and accountability our community expects and deserves.

