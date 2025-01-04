New car seat laws in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Car seat laws for kids in Colorado got an update starting the first week of 2025.

“It is important to know the law so that you not only transport them legally, but you transport them safely too,” said Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs, Prevention and Outreach Specialist, Amanda Abramczyk-Thill.

The new rules impact more than 600,000 Colorado kids and their families.

The changes extend the amount of time kids should spend in all types of car seats.

“The law tries to adapt to that science, to those outcomes, and to that evidence-based information that we get over time,” said Abramczyk-Thill.

The rule for a rear-facing car seat changes from the requirement of up to one year old and 20 pounds, and increases it to two years and 40 pounds.

From age two to four, kids can be in a forward-facing harness car seat.

The age requirement for a booster seat increases from age eight to nine.

Click here for more information from Children’s Hospital on the new rules and resources.





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.