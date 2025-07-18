Mother of woman killed on UCCS campus in 2024 files suit against university and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The mother and children of a woman killed in February of 2024 is suing the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and staff, claiming the university and staff did not do enough to intervene before she was killed.

Celie Rain Montgomery was killed alongside UCCS Student Samuel Knopp on February 16, 2024. Nicholas Jordan, a former UCCS student and Knopp's suite mate at the time, was convicted in April of 2025 for both murders.

Jordan is serving two consecutive life sentences with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Melody Montgomery has filed the suit with the Ramos Law firm representing the family. Celie Montgomery left behind two children who are now in the care of their grandmother, Melody.

The lawsuit is again against the university, and the following staff in their individual capacity:

Lisa Potoka-Jones - Member of the UCCS Office of the Dean of Students at the time of the incident

Angela Storck - UCCS Associate Director of Housing at the time of the incident

Molly Kinne - UCCS Director of Residence Life at the time of the incident

Ralph Geise - UCCS Director of Housing Operations at the time of the incident

Jennifer Sobanet - UCCS Chancellor at the time of the incident

Amanda Allee - UCCS Dean of Students and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

Dewayne McCarver - Chief of the UCCS Police Department and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

Dr. Cathy Calvert - UCCS Director of Mental Health Services and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

Dr. Benek Altayli - UCCS Director of Wellness Center and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

Michael Schalller - Detective with the UCCS Police Department and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

Alex Baker - CARE Team and Student Support Program Director and member of the CARE Team at the time of the incident

The suit outlines and alleges multiple documented instances that occurred between Nicholas Jordan, his roommates, other UCCS staff, and other students on campus that would show Jordan was suffering from serious mental health issues and violating campus student conduct policies.

The suit says that the UCCS CARE Team should have taken stronger action in addressing the situations developing between Jordan and his roommates.

According to UCCS, the CARE Team, "addresses concerns related to students’ safety and well being, and we support students in times of challenge and crisis. The CARE Team assesses and responds to reported concerns or disruptions, we create access to resources for students to maintain their safety, health, and well-being, and we evaluate whether individuals pose a risk to themselves or others."

The suit argues that a third-party independent investigation by the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP in December of 2024, stated that even reports of threats of violence between the two roommates should have been sufficient grounds for the CARE Team to "act immediately," at the very least separating Jordan and Knopp for some time.

The suit is seeking a trial by jury for the individuals and the university and is seeking to the "full extent allowed by the law", compensation for economic and non-economic damages and costs, and other relief the court deems appropriate.

