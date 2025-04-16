Following deliberations for the UCCS shooter, Nicholas Jordan found guilty by jury

COLORADO SPRINGS — The trial for Nicholas Jordan, the alleged UCCS shooter from February 2024, ended on Tuesday with closing arguments from both sides.

On Wednesday, the Jury delivered a verdict of guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery.

The two found dead were later identified as UCCS student Samuel Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery.

Jordan was Knopp's roommate at the time, and in their closing statements, both sides agreed that Jordan was the shooter.

However, the prosecution argued it was first-degree murder, but the defense argued that Jordan acted in self-defense.

Jordan refused to testify on Tuesday, moving the trial to closing arguments.

Jury deliberation began on Wednesday morning, and the jurors have decided on the following verdicts for the charges below:



two counts of first-degree murder - guilty

menacing - guilty

The court has moved to go forward with immediate sentencing. Jordan will face two consecutive life sentences without parole.

