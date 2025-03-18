Modernized urban trail connection opens in Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is now a mix of traditional and new urban trails at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs.

On the east side of Monument Creek, it is gravel, and it will remain that way.

On the west side, it is now a modern paved pathway.

“We consider the Pikes Peak Greenway really the spine of our urban trail system,” said Colorado Springs, Regional Parks and Trails Manager, Scott Abbott.

The work on the west side includes pavement, bridges, an underpass, and fencing.

It happened in two phases over two years.

There was also work in collaboration with Colorado Springs Utilities.

“We worked with utilities, and what we did was underground the power supply that runs through this corridor. It makes it a much better experience along this corridor, while creating the safety of having that electricity underground,” said Abbott.

The project is a major addition to the Legacy Loop that eventually will circle downtown Colorado Springs.

Watch when a key piece of the Legacy Loop was opened in 2024

It also anchors the city's goal of a well-connected citywide urban trail commuter option.

“You'll see multiple projects over the years attempting to connect our city's urban trail system with improved surfacing and connection to neighborhoods in all corners of the city.”

One trail user said, “You can literally link up a full loop around the city on, you know, four or five different trails.”

The work happened over the winter to clear the way for heavy springs and summer activity.





