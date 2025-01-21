MLK Legacy: Nephew speaks in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sub-zero temperatures Monday morning did not sway a large crowd showing up to commemorate Martin Luther King Day in Colorado Springs.

Reverend, Dr. King was well known for his peaceful protest marches and there was a march to culminate the event.

Organizers did consider the cold, significantly shortening the route.

Before braving the cold everyone enjoyed a breakfast, music and speakers in comfort of one of the event halls at the Antlers hotel.

This year’s keynote was given by Dr. King’s nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr.

“To me, he was just the uncle who always showed up late to family gatherings, but always made us laugh when he got there," said Farris.

He continues the family legacy of activism, working as a Senior Fellow at the King Center in Atlanta.

He focused his remarks on his uncle’s model of peaceful protest and called out what he sees as a growing trend of unproductive violent protests.

He said that goes against his uncle’s legacy.

“Today at protests, the hate speech that goes on, the name calling. I mean, he, my uncle never. If anything, he'd say, hey, we must pray for our sick white brethren.”

Farris said violence brings little influence, while peaceful protest can spark transformative conversations and actions.

“They're fully informed. They'll have a presence there, but it'll be more of a congenial presence, as opposed to an adversarial presence.”

Farris will spend multiple days in Colorado Springs participating in forums and workshops.





