Legal challenge: Colorado Springs E-bike rule process questioned

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two former Colorado Springs city council members are part of a possible legal challenge to new electric bike rules in the works for the city's trails and open spaces.

Richard Skorman and Wayne Williams went before the current city council with their concerns.

“Concerned that if there is a change that, that needs to go in front of voters,” said Skorman.

They respectfully disagree on the current process of adopting new e-bike rules.

Their main issue is public land funded by the Trails and Opens Space Tax, known as TOPS.

“We adopted a TOPS ordinance here in Colorado Springs, that TOPS ordinance specifically said that no motorized vehicles are allowed on tops acquired property,” said Williams.

Williams is an attorney and is also representing a citizens group called Together for Colorado Springs.

An official letter from Williams to Colorado Springs City Council references the wording of the TOPS measure passed by voters.

It says the ordinance “shall not be repealed or amended except by a vote of the registered electorate.”

Williams said, "We're asking that they refer an issue to the ballot and not try to make an administrative evasion by changing the definition of a motorized vehicle to not include a bicycle with a motor. That's an evasion of the will of the people, and we don't think that's legal.”

There were meetings with city leaders previously, including attorneys.

“This is a situation where we feel very confident that city council does have the right to define terms that might be unclear, and that's what we're asking them to do,” said City of Colorado Springs, Chief of Staff, Jamie Fabos.

City leaders believe the proposed changes are fine, because rather than just setting rules for TOPS properties it includes all parks in the city.

"This is not specific to TOPS,” said Fabos, “This would be in the entire chapter of code that deals with parks, and it brings it brings it into alignment with the way we define motorized vehicles in our traffic section of our code. So it's really just bringing consistency to city code."

The former council members asked for this to be put on the April ballot as a question to voters

Current members have a week to make that happen.

If they continue the current process with vote by council, the letter says the citizens group will seek to overturn the action through the courts.





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck