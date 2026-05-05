Lawyers representing the El Gamal family allege abuse by the Denver ICE office following release

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — According to lawyers representing the El Gamal family, Hayam El Gamal and her five children, who are the family of the man who is expected to plead guilty to the Boulder firebombing attack, Mohammad Sulliman, members of the Denver ICE field office abused the family during what they say was an illegal deportation flight.

After nearly a year of legal fights and ICE detention, the family was released at a Dilley, Texas detention center on Thursday, April 23, following a federal court order. The lawyers allege that the Denver ICE field office was knowingly making an effort to deport the family despite the federal court order barring their deportation.

ICE says the family is here on a 2022 expired visa and received a final removal order in December 2025. A federal judge ordered their release in April 2026 despite an immigration appeals court issuing a final removal order earlier in the month, according to the New York Times.

Watch Our Previous Coverage Following the Judges' Release Order

According to lawyers, after the family returned to their home on Friday, April 24 and had a scheduled check-in at the ICE field office in Denver. When they checked in, that's when the lawyers say the family was separated from them, taken behind several locked doors, and surrounded by 15 agents with guns drawn who stated, "You are being deported today".

Following this, lawyers say the family was put into a prison van and taken to the Denver airport. The lawyers added the children were not put in car seats or seatbelts. They say one child said they were going to be sick, and the officer said, 'throw up on the floor.'"

The lawyers go on to say, officers refused to hear their pleas regarding their court order before arriving on the Denver International Airport Tarmac, where a private contracted jet with Air Wisconsin was waiting for them.

The family called their lawyers and gave them the airplane tail number before they say the call was cut short. The airplane allegedly took off, but eventually turned around midair. During the flight, Mrs. El Gamal says she was forcibly restrained by an ICE contractor in front of her five children, one of whom ended up having a panic attack mid-flight.

The plane eventually landed at Willow Run Airport for what the lawyers describe as a "protracted period of time", before returning to Denver.

On Monday, the lawyers representing the family said they had filed an Amended Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus in the District Court of Colorado, alleging due process violation in their immigration and federal case.

News5 has reached out to the Denver ICE field office for comment on the abuse allegations. They tell us they will have a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

You can read the full statement from the El Gamal legal team below:

We can now share the details of the Trump administration's illegal attempt to deport the El Gamal family in violation of a federal court order last Saturday. On the afternoon of Thursday, April 23, Hayam El Gamal and her five children were released from almost 11 months of detention at Dilley. Relieved and eager to start their lives anew, they drove back to their home in Colorado with community supporters. ICE scheduled a check-in for Saturday morning. The family arrived in Colorado about 6 hours before the check-in, slept briefly, and drove to the Denver area to the ICE Field Office. When they checked-in, smiling ICE officers told them the check-in would last "five minutes" and that they would be on their way home soon. Then they were separated from their attorney, taken behind several locked doors, surrounded by 15 officers with guns and told "you are being deported today." They protested and explained that their deportation was barred by court order, but the ICE officers said they didn't care. They were rushed into a van with bars between the front two seats and the passenger area. An ICE officer sped at roughly 90 miles an hour down the highway to the Denver airport. The children were not put in car seats or seatbelts. One child said they were going to be sick and the officer said "throw up on the floor." They were driven onto the tarmac at Denver International Airport where a private jet contracted by Air Wisconsin was awaiting them. The plane had been brought up to Denver at roughly the same time the family was released--an indication that ICE began planning to re-detain them from the moment a federal court ordered their release. The family was able to make a frantic call to their legal team from the tarmac in which they provided the tail number before the call was abruptly cut short. On the flight, the family was in extreme distress. They were subject to verbal abuse and medical neglect by ICE contractors. A nurse took Ms. El Gamal's blood pressure and noted it was dangerously high. Despite this, and despite Ms. El Gamal informing the contractors that she was suffering an undiagnosed heart condition, she and her children were not allowed to unbuckle their seatbelts for the duration of the flight. At one point a contractor physically restrained Ms. El Gamal from touching her seatbelt, humiliating her in front of her panicked children. One of the children suffered a panic attack during the flight. When the plane was turned around in mid-air after leaving the United States, the family was made to sit at the Willow Run airport in Michigan for a protracted period of time. Still they were not allowed out of their seatbelts. They were eventually returned to Denver and released to a group of community supporters. They are presently recuperating from this experience and from the immense trauma they have suffered for the last year. On Monday, May 4, Ms. El Gamal and her children filed an Amended Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus in the District of Colorado. At present, two courts have barred the Trump administration from attempting to deport the El Gamal family. We ask the public to remain vigilant about the family's case and to remain wide awake to the possibility that the administration will violate existing court orders in its year-long effort to drive this innocent family from the United States. El Gamal Legal Team

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