Iranian asylum seeker has immigration hearing Monday in Aurora

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Shabnam Maleki, an Iranian national, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Maleki, who had been living in Colorado Springs, had an immigration hearing Monday in Aurora. Her attorney asked for more time to prepare her case, and the judge granted that request.

News5 first told you about Maleki earlier this month and how her church community is supporting her through this process.

At first, church leaders were worried for her when she did not come to a planned party. They learned ICE agents detained her, but at the time, did not know why.

News5 learned her visa expired three years ago. Her next immigration hearing is in August.

