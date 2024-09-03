Watch Now
Colorado Culture

Actions

Hot air balloons lift Colorado Springs economy

The Labor Day Lift Off attracts a lot of out of towners who come and enjoy the beauty of hot air balloons taking flight over Colorado Springs.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2024 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off closed with few issues and plenty of participants.

“Bigger and better each year. We're expecting about 200,000 people in the park over the three days,” said Colorado Springs Sports Corp, Chief Operating Officer, Aubrey McCoy.

The goal of the event is family fun and entry is free.

There is still a pay-off for the community.

Hot air balloon launches, music, food, and fun are all good excuses for many locals to have a staycation.

It also attracts out-of-towners who see it as a destination event.

Even though there is no cost to show-up and see the balloons there is still money changing hands.

It happens with vendors at the festival and businesses around Colorado Springs.

“We have done several economic impact studies over the years, and we've shown that the economic impact of this event is $20 million a year,” said McCoy.

Many of the vendors have been coming to the Labor Day Lift Off for decades.

It is fun and good business because the event grows larger each year.



Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know

With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect.

How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community