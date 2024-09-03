Hot air balloons lift Colorado Springs economy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2024 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off closed with few issues and plenty of participants.

“Bigger and better each year. We're expecting about 200,000 people in the park over the three days,” said Colorado Springs Sports Corp, Chief Operating Officer, Aubrey McCoy.

The goal of the event is family fun and entry is free.

There is still a pay-off for the community.

Hot air balloon launches, music, food, and fun are all good excuses for many locals to have a staycation.

It also attracts out-of-towners who see it as a destination event.

Even though there is no cost to show-up and see the balloons there is still money changing hands.

It happens with vendors at the festival and businesses around Colorado Springs.

“We have done several economic impact studies over the years, and we've shown that the economic impact of this event is $20 million a year,” said McCoy.

Many of the vendors have been coming to the Labor Day Lift Off for decades.

It is fun and good business because the event grows larger each year.





