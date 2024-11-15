Holiday help needed at local food banks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season is already underway for emergency food providers across Southern Colorado.

“We have a big event--Take a Turkey to Work Day next week, we'll gather about 3000 turkeys from the community. We'll probably distribute around 7000 turkeys, said Care and Share Food Bank, President and CEO, Nate Springer.

At Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs the donations received now will carry into Thanksgiving, the rest of the holiday season, and the first quarter of next year.

Inflation continues its toll and many face a day-to-day need for food beyond the extras offered for Thanksgiving and other holidays.

“There's so many people that are living on a threshold, and they're making it paycheck to paycheck, and then something changes. The gas prices go up, rental goes up, utilities go up, and they've got to figure out a way to pay those fixed costs in their life,” said Springer.

The holidays are important to countering rising demand for food aid.

Springer said, “What does increase is the kindness and generosity of people. People really start thinking of others when the holidays are around. Because I think food is what unites people.”

Care and Share is a resource supplementing nearly 300 food banks in 29 counties across Southern Colorado.





