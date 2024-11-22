Growing service while maintaining convenience⎯Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Heading into the Thanksgiving travel week it is estimated 35,000 travelers will pass through the Colorado Springs Airport.

It is a number that has steadily increased over recent years.

“Going in or out of a smaller airport, it's not so overwhelming. You don't necessarily have to take a tram or like, end up in the wrong terminal. It's very easy to navigate,” said Air Traveler, Maribel Street.

As more flight options are added it becomes even more desirable.

The airport Director of Aviation, Greg Phillips explains a cycle of airlines adding flights, and if those planes fill they look at options for adding more flights.

“We would take a lot of growth, or we'll take a little growth, but we certainly want to continue momentum toward growing.”

Southwest Airlines is an example.

Back in 2021 when service started there were 13 daily flights.

“Almost immediately we were filling airplanes,” said Phillips.

It is now 20 daily flights and Southwest is adding a first international flight to Mexico next year.

Just days ago Allegiant Airlines which left Colorado Springs is coming back and bringing low fare service from Colorado Springs to Orange County, California; Phoenix, Arizona; and Tampa, Florida.





James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away. How the castle he created is carrying on his legacy Mr. Bishop spent 44 years of his life building the castle. It is now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. James Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old