Group says hundreds of military religious complaints since the Iran war began include Colorado installations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Since the war with Iran began, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation said they’ve received hundreds of complaints from service members alleging that military commanders are linking the war to Christian beliefs, with at least one commander allegedly comparing it to biblical end-of-times prophecies.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), a nonprofit activist group that describes itself as protecting the wall separating church and state, said the complaints have come from more than 50 installations across the globe, including some in El Paso County.

“Commanders being euphoric about the fact that don't worry, this is all part of the plan of Jesus. There's a whole plan here. There's nothing to worry about,” said Mikey Weinstein, founder and president of MRFF, about complaints he’s received. “Others have talked about Jesus is using Trump to light the signal lamp for his way back.”

Weinstein is an Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force attorney. He said his organization has representatives on most military installations, including in Colorado Springs, and that these complaints ramped up after March 1, just after the US and Israel began launching coordinated strikes against Iran.

“We're appealing to people to understand that again, most of our clients are Christians that are saying this is wrong,” said Weinstein.

He said he doesn’t reveal the identities of the complaints because the soldiers fear retribution for speaking out. KOAA cannot verify the complaints, but Weinstein shared some alleged emails from service members.

One sent March 2 allegedly details what a commander said during a combat readiness status briefing.

The commander “urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God's divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ,” the email said.

“He said that ‘President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,’” the email added.

According to Weinstein, some of these commanders triggering complaints have argued that First Amendment rights allow them to speak so religiously.

These complaints, as detailed by MRFF, have led to a Congressional letter to the Pentagon’s top watchdog, signed by 30 Democrats, pushing for an investigation. The letter and the MRFF complaints were first reported by journalist Jonathan Larsen.

“The imperative of maintaining strict separation of church and state and protecting the religious freedom of our troops is especially critical,” the Democrats said in the letter.

Weinstein said some of the complaints came from El Paso County installations, but he wouldn’t specify which ones.

Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base said they have not received any complaints of this nature.

The Air Force Academy did not return a request for comment.

Fort Carson directed the inquiry to the Army Communications and Outreach Office. That office directed the inquiry directly to the Department of Defense (DoD).

The DoD did not deny the claims nor disagree with the assertions of the complaints.

“We have nothing further to add, please refer to the Secretary’s remarks during his past press briefings. I would also point you to his interview on 60 Minutes Overtime,” said a Pentagon spokesperson, including a link from an X social media account called ‘Shadow of Ezra,’ which is not any type of official government account.

In the 60 Minutes clip linked on the X post, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not shy away from associating the war with Christian theology.

“Our capabilities are better. Our will is better. Our troops are better. The providence of our almighty God is there protecting those troops, and we’re committed to this mission,” Hegseth said. “[Troops] need a connection with their almighty God in these moments.”

Searching through other recent remarks made by Secretary Hegseth in press briefings, he mentions Psalm 144 in a March 10 briefing, shortly after the dignified transfer of US troops killed in action.

“Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle,” said Hegseth.

Mike Weinstein said the vast majority of his clients are Christian, but they feel “brutalized” for not being Christian enough.

The letter sent by members of Congress included no Colorado signatories.

Colorado Democratic Representative Jason Crow, a combat veteran, did not return a request for comment.

Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper did not return a request for comment.

Republican Congressman Jeff Crank, whose district covers the El Paso County military installations, did not return a request for comment.

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