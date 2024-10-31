Election judges: Making sure each vote is counted in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — One of the most important checks in the election process happens at the local level with election judges.

“Speaking for myself, I believe deeply and strongly in our democracy and our democratic processes, and the importance of having free and fair and accurate elections, said El Paso County Election Judge, Douglas Sharp.

He is back in 2024 for another election cycle as a judge.

He got involved in the vote-counting process back in 2018.

It was in part out of civic duty.

He also wanted an inside view of the election process.

“It's important to be able to see how this thing works, and that way you can speak with confidence, as I have and as my election judge colleagues have, about the integrity of what's going on,” said Sharp.

For the November 2024 election cycle, there are over 800 election judges on board with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office.

They are essential to the full-time staff of just ten.

“Each process has the equal number of judges of Republicans, Democrats, and Unaffiliated, and they're in there assisting one another,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker.

The system of requiring partisan partners is a check to ensure an accurate outcome.

Sharp says expressing political views does not happen, adding that the system is also evidence of people from different parties getting along.

“Every election judge works with a partner, politically bipartisan. And so, you get to know one another. You work with each other. Begin to have conversations about stuff that's just everyday.”

The multi-party teams are on display for anyone to observe during the election.

The color of the lanyard they wear designates differing political affiliations.

“You will see individuals wearing a red lanyard, a blue lanyard and a purple lanyard, working together as a team. And the integrity of these individuals is of utmost,” said Schleiker.

Election judges are typically friendly, civic minded community members who are serious about making sure every vote gets counted.

Sharp said, “I think some of the most effective advocates for voter elections consists of the election judges who work day in and day out throughout the whole election.”

Tens of thousands of ballots have already been processed and prepared for counting.

Election judges point to one error that is more common than others.

Voters are leaving their signature off the envelope and it has to be there for their vote to be counted.





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting