CSFD Opioid Response Team⏤First in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new addition to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is focused solely on countering the opioid epidemic.

“Opioid abuse and misuse are still a huge national issue and a local issue,” said CSFD Medical Director and Emergency Physician, Dr. Stein Bronsky.

The two-person Targeted Opioid Response Team is a first in Colorado. They contact people who got life-saving care from CSFD due to opioid overdose.

“In their vulnerable state, we can provide that hope. We can provide that opportunity to say, 'hey, we have a solution, that we can bring to you,'” said the teams Behavioral Health Clinician, Dee Nedder.

Her partner, Clara Ruker is a paramedic.

“My portion of the job will be to medically assess patients and determine if they meet our criteria to administer the Suboxone,” said Ruker.

The medication Suboxone is a prescription.

“Suboxone actually gets into the body and takes the place of the opioids that are circulating in somebody's body to help them get off of the (opioid) medication,” said Bronsky.

In an opioid overdose emergency, Narcan is given to counter the opioid.

Suboxone counters withdrawal and can help someone stay on a path to overcome addiction.

“What makes all of our programs, I think, so successful and unique, is that we have the ability to go out into the community and meet them wherever they're at, versus requiring them to come to us,” said CSFD Community Health Supervisor, Amanda Smith.

Recent data shows CSFD crews respond to overdose calls more days than not week to week.

“We want to be able to do the connection, the mental health piece, the addiction piece, so that the rest of our folks are free to go save lives,” said Smith.

The goal of the new program is to reduce the number of repeat calls for opioid overdose.

“This gives people the best opportunity that we know of to successfully get off of opioids and to really reclaim their lives,” said Bronsky.

The priority of the grant funded program is contacting a patient within 72 hours of an overdose incident.

If resources allow, they will respond to others who request help.





