Creek Week⎯Working for water quality in Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS — Waterways are the lifeblood of the west and the nearly 930 square mile Fountain Creek Watershed is an essential water artery running from across El Paso County, Colorado down to the Arkansas River in Pueblo County.

To highlight its importance there is an education and volunteer clean-up effort known as “Creek Week” kicking-off Saturday September 28th

There is a lot of easily spotted litter along Fountain Creek and what you do not see is pollutants compromising water quality.

“We're talking motor oil. We're talking that E coli, pet waste, all those pollutants get directly washed into the creek,” said Fountain Creek Watershed District, Executive Director, Alli Schuch.

Mostly clean water coming from runoff and rainfall picks up litter, debris, and waste from neighborhoods and roads.

The issue is more than just an eye sore.

“It can harm wildlife that might think it's food. It can clog our storm drains and cause backups and flooding, and as that trash breaks down, it's releasing chemicals and toxins into our waterways,” said Schuch.

Creek Week has been happening for just over a decade.

In that time volunteers have picked up close to 120 tons of trash.

There is hope that the official week of volunteer work extends to unofficial efforts of clean-up and prevention the rest of the year.

“We're here to take out the trash that we can and remind people that it's their job, all of our responsibility to take care of these waterways and lands on a daily basis,” said Schuch.

