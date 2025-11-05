Colorado to continue funding Rocky Mountain National Park visitor centers as shutdown continues

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK (KOAA) — The state of Colorado plans to continue funding the two visitor centers at Rocky Mountain National Park until November 13 as the government shutdown is set to become the longest shutdown in history on Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) itself has remained open through the shutdown with a skeleton crew, as have many of the larger park sites, but areas like visitor centers were ordered to be locked as staff was furloughed.

But the Department of Interior shutdown guidelines did allow agreements between states, local municipalities, Native American tribes, and other groups to open parks and park sites through funding agreements.

RMNP’s two visitor centers, Beaver Meadows and Kawuneeche, first reopened on Oct. 24.

Governor Polis, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) announced at the time they’d provide funds to keep the two centers open for seven days, with the option to continue funding additional days.

“Yes, as of today (11/4), the State has renewed the funding for both Visitor Centers though 11/13, meaning the park will be able to welcome guests for the upcoming Veterans Day weekend,” said Ally Sullivan with the governor’s office.

“We renew the funding each week, though any unspent funds would be returned to the State should the Federal Government reopen at any point. DNR’s agreement with NPS is consistent with similar agreements in other states to provide funding to the facilities during the shutdown,” said Sullivan.

Since the initial seven day funding would have expired on Oct. 30 and the governor’s office announced the new funding went into effect as of Nov. 4, it’s unclear if the two visitor centers closed for the weekend. The governor’s office has not yet replied to a request for clarification.

At a cost of $3,200 a day, the state spent $22,400 for the first seven days of RMNP visitor center operations.

But considering the large economic benefits of Colorado’s national parks, the costs are likely well worth it for state officials.

According to National Park Service data, “In 2024, 7.2 million park visitors spent an estimated $817 million in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands in Colorado.”

For RMNP, 4.2 million park visitors spent an estimated $588 million in the local gateway regions and supported 5,420 jobs and $862 million in economic output.

Still, park advocates like the National Park Conservation Association (NPCA) have warned against keeping park sites open during the shutdown, citing concerns about skeleton crews unable to properly care for and maintain the sites.

During the 2018 shutdown during the first Trump administration, several national parks faced extensive damage from remaining open including the following:



trash and human waste overflowing at various locations

park infrastructure damage from illegal off-roading

slow-growing Joshua Trees chopped down

“Although state donations help keep some parks operating, they provide only a small portion of the funding required to fully staff them and safeguard their natural resources,” said the NPCA in a news release last week.

“NPCA understands states wanting to step in, given that parks generate tens of millions of dollars in visitor spending every day,” the release said. “But keeping parks open and protected is a federal responsibility, and Congress and the administration must uphold it.”

