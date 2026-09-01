Colorado Springs police officer appears asleep in patrol car, department launches investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A video circulating on social media appears to show a Colorado Springs Police Department officer asleep in his patrol car while on duty.

Jahfree Franklin shared the video, which was posted online last week. Franklin said the incident took place at the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center.

He declined an on-camera interview, citing concerns about retaliation.

CSPD confirmed it is aware of the video and has opened an internal investigation.

"The department has initiated an internal investigation to positively identify the officer and review the circumstances surrounding the video. In accordance with policy, the officer will remain on regular duty during the investigation. CSPD is committed to a fair and objective review of the facts and will take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings," the department said.

News5 will bring you the latest on that investigation whenever it is available.

___

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

___

Colorado girl surprised by bear in kitchen A bear snuck into a kitchen in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs this summer. It was all caught on camera when an eight-year-old went to see what was making all the noise! Colorado girl surprised by bear in kitchen

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.