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Colorado Springs police officer appears asleep in patrol car, department launches investigation

A video that is getting attention on social media appears to show an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department asleep in his patrol car on the job.
Video appears to show CSPD officer asleep in patrol car while on the job
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A video circulating on social media appears to show a Colorado Springs Police Department officer asleep in his patrol car while on duty.

Jahfree Franklin shared the video, which was posted online last week. Franklin said the incident took place at the Citadel Crossing Shopping Center.

He declined an on-camera interview, citing concerns about retaliation.

CSPD confirmed it is aware of the video and has opened an internal investigation.

"The department has initiated an internal investigation to positively identify the officer and review the circumstances surrounding the video. In accordance with policy, the officer will remain on regular duty during the investigation. CSPD is committed to a fair and objective review of the facts and will take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings," the department said.

News5 will bring you the latest on that investigation whenever it is available.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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